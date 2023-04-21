SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,303,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of SoFi Technologies worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 35,197.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,509,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,722 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6,058.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,489,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 104.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.92 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

