SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Up 4.8%

SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.06 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 295,249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,114,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SomaLogic from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

SomaLogic Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $576.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SomaLogic

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. SomaLogic had a negative net margin of 111.77% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SomaLogic by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,613,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SomaLogic by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,531,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,843,000 after buying an additional 179,274 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SomaLogic by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,594,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after buying an additional 521,037 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in SomaLogic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,445,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 37,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

Featured Articles

