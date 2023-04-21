Sonic Automotive, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sonic Automotive in a report released on Monday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sonic Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.82. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after buying an additional 509,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after buying an additional 431,324 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after buying an additional 225,029 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,182,000 after buying an additional 133,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after buying an additional 112,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,399,076.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 814,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,361,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 814,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,361,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $612,370.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,960.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

