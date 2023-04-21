Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Position Trimmed by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,445 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,000,330,000 after acquiring an additional 638,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after buying an additional 105,574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,719,985 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,884,000 after buying an additional 468,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

