SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,195,000 after acquiring an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 444,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,672,000 after acquiring an additional 431,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 342,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,611. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.75. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

