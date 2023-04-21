SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.44

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.44 and last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 22690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.03.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,485,000 after acquiring an additional 127,727 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,178,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,368,000 after acquiring an additional 130,982 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,905,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,732,000 after acquiring an additional 151,232 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

