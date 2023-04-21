SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 242,168 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 74,622 shares.The stock last traded at $71.09 and had previously closed at $71.23.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEFA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,485,000 after purchasing an additional 127,727 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,178,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,368,000 after acquiring an additional 130,982 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,905,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,732,000 after purchasing an additional 151,232 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.