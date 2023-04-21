SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $11,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $455.05. The stock had a trading volume of 339,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,435. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

