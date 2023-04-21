SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79. The company has a market cap of $329.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.27. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $55.32 and a 12-month high of $78.68.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

