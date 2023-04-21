Spell Token Reaches Market Cap of $71.13 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spell Token has traded down 14% against the US dollar. Spell Token has a market cap of $71.13 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Spell Token Profile

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.

With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

Buying and Selling Spell Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

