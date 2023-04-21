Spire Wealth Management Acquires 6,332 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.44. The company had a trading volume of 393,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $219.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.32 and a 200 day moving average of $197.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

