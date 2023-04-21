Spire Wealth Management Buys 8,686 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1,030.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linde Stock Performance

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $365.25. 269,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,010. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $367.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

