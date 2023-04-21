Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $164.27. 32,614,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,422,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.22 and a 200-day moving average of $181.15. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $344.95.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.89.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

