Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 67,800.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter.

SSO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,630. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

