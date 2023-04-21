Spire Wealth Management Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $189,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DISV traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 310,247 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.