Spire Wealth Management Purchases 3,936 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IWM traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.67. 5,349,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,673,361. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.59.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.