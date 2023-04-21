Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,263 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,547 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $56,997,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,443.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 608,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after purchasing an additional 584,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,854,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,624,000 after buying an additional 560,888 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $73.10. The stock had a trading volume of 358,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average is $74.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

