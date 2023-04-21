Spire Wealth Management Sells 6,375 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 879,524 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,244.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,090,000 after acquiring an additional 516,217 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $8,664,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. 5,742,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,338,873. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $23.89.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

