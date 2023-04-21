Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 81,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 167,011 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 222.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,604,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,134,000 after purchasing an additional 878,090 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 88,885 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a market cap of $552.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

