Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 328,462 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 196,492 shares.The stock last traded at $11.54 and had previously closed at $11.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRAD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $210.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.26 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRAD. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

