Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.3% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.59.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.20. The stock had a trading volume of 839,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

