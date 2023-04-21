Spreng Capital Management Inc. Invests $230,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,242. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.47.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.18.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

