Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,510 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,667,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,899,000 after buying an additional 486,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,416,000 after buying an additional 1,891,272 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,052,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,996,000 after buying an additional 1,378,015 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,270.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,569,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,677,000 after buying an additional 2,382,202 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,330,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,700,000 after buying an additional 1,218,696 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,724,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957,306. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $105.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

