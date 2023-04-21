Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,382 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 104,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 218,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,636,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 276,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

Shares of SBUX opened at $107.05 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.