Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.11.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $107.05 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.