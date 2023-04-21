Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Shares Down 2.8%

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 9,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 20,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.67 target price on shares of Starcore International Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
The company has a market cap of C$10.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79.
Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.
