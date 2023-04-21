Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.8%.

Shares of SCM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,407. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.21.

SCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

