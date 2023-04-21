Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $150.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.93% from the company’s previous close.

CROX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44. Crocs has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,081,140 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Crocs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Crocs by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Crocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Crocs by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

