Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Price Target to $5.00

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on Kinnate Biopharma from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Performance

KNTE opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Kinnate Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $137.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinnate Biopharma ( NASDAQ:KNTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 263.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Further Reading

