Stifel Nicolaus Lowers NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target to $14.00

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut NOW from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOW has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NYSE DNOW opened at $10.75 on Monday. NOW has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. NOW had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NOW will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NOW in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 87.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

