Stifel Nicolaus Lowers NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Price Target to $14.00

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut NOW from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOW has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.83.
NYSE DNOW opened at $10.75 on Monday. NOW has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in NOW in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 87.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NOW during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.
NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
