Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April 21st (ARRJF, CDTX, CSIQ, CWSRF, DG, DOOR, FAST, IMIAY, ISEE, KIROY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, April 21st:

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Arjo AB (publ) alerts:

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $250.00 price target on the stock.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating.

Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Compass Point currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $73.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $81.00.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Stephens currently has $420.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $415.00.

Petro Rio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.