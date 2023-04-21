StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Kimball International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $12.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.11 million, a P/E ratio of -23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Kimball International has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kimball International will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Kimball International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Kimball International by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 586.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

