StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on voxeljet from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st.

voxeljet Stock Down 4.4 %

voxeljet stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. voxeljet has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of voxeljet

voxeljet ( NASDAQ:VJET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 25.01% and a negative net margin of 39.64%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in voxeljet stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of voxeljet as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

voxeljet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.

