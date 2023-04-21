StockNews.com Downgrades Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.95.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $32.56.

Insider Activity

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,772,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $819,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 162.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 21,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.