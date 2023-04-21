StockNews.com Downgrades Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) to Buy

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Pampa Energía from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE PAM traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.30. 197,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,134. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.45. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Pampa Energía by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

