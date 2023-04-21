StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCON opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Recon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.32% of Recon Technology worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of oilfield specialized equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum companies mainly in the PRC. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, Oilfield Environmental Protection, and Platform Outsourcing Services.

