StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.47. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) by 126.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

