StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

UNVR stock opened at $35.24 on Monday. Univar Solutions has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,041,000 after buying an additional 314,026 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,706,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,813,000 after buying an additional 311,609 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

