StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56. The company has a market cap of $74.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Vista Gold

Vista Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ Get Rating ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 106,874 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 54.5% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 797,166 shares in the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

