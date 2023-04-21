StockNews.com Lowers East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Sell

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EWBC. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $54.81. 1,036,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,399. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $82.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.19.

Insider Activity

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $99,407,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $57,050,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,823,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,985,000 after acquiring an additional 671,054 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after acquiring an additional 667,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,699,000 after acquiring an additional 644,333 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

