Stratec (ETR:SBS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $61.30

Shares of Stratec SE (ETR:SBS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €61.30 ($66.63) and last traded at €62.70 ($68.15), with a volume of 10318 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €62.00 ($67.39).

SBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on Stratec in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($86.96) price objective on Stratec in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €87.00 ($94.57) price objective on Stratec in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($83.70) price objective on Stratec in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Stratec Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €70.77 and a 200-day moving average of €79.24. The firm has a market cap of $752.70 million, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70.

About Stratec

Stratec SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany, European Union, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

