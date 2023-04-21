Strix Group (LON:KETL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.50 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.19). Approximately 2,593,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,188,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.20 ($1.19).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Strix Group Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of £213.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,198.75 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 97.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Strix Group Increases Dividend
Strix Group Company Profile
Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.
