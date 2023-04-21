Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total value of $111,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,970,326.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.94. The stock had a trading volume of 608,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,921. The company has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.70.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

