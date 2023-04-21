Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

Suburban Propane Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years. Suburban Propane Partners has a payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPH stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a market capitalization of $976.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $397.47 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 30.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 229,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

