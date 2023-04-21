Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEAR. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000.

Shares of BATS NEAR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 359,055 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.36.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

