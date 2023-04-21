Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 295.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.78. 98,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.09. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $90.87 and a 52-week high of $132.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

