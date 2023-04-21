Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,747,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,418,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,134,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of BR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.57. 120,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,219. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $183.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

