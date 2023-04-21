Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $16.04 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,217 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.0% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $16,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 67,640,031 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,484,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,734,000 after buying an additional 1,724,369 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $71,812,000. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $53,117,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,275,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,369,000 after purchasing an additional 909,474 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,238. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

