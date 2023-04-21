Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 29,395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 54,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,676,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $506.07. The stock had a trading volume of 560,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,931. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $591.90. The firm has a market cap of $224.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.05.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $3,290,566. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.