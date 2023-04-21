Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.89.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $165.00. 74,130,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,065,094. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $344.95. The company has a market cap of $522.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

